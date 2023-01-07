Explosions Occur in Ukraine-Controlled Zaporozhye

International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Rogov stated that local residents have reported at least four blasts and that air raid sirens went off after the initial explosions.In a later update, Rogov said that there had been a "second wave" of strikes targeting military and infrastructure sites in Zaporozhye. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). Zelensky said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.
