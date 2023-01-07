https://sputniknews.com/20230107/explosions-occur-in-ukraine-controlled-zaporozhye-1106119555.html

Explosions Occur in Ukraine-Controlled Zaporozhye

Explosions Occur in Ukraine-Controlled Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, January 8 (Sputnik) - Sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporozhye late on Saturday night, Vladimir Rogov, a member of... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-07T22:01+0000

2023-01-07T22:01+0000

2023-01-07T22:01+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

zaporizhia region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099956974_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cd954322ab3395c46b4813b4e8983e56.jpg

Rogov stated that local residents have reported at least four blasts and that air raid sirens went off after the initial explosions.In a later update, Rogov said that there had been a "second wave" of strikes targeting military and infrastructure sites in Zaporozhye. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). Zelensky said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

zaporizhia region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporizhia region