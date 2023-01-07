https://sputniknews.com/20230107/explosions-occur-in-ukraine-controlled-zaporozhye-1106119555.html
Explosions Occur in Ukraine-Controlled Zaporozhye
Explosions Occur in Ukraine-Controlled Zaporozhye
MOSCOW, January 8 (Sputnik) - Sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporozhye late on Saturday night, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said.
Rogov stated that local residents have reported at least four blasts and that air raid sirens went off after the initial explosions.
"Loud night in Zaporozhye! Starting from 23:00 [20:00 GMT on Saturday] explosions have been heard in the regional center, temporarily occupied by the regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky," Rogov said on Telegram.
In a later update, Rogov said that there had been a "second wave" of strikes targeting military and infrastructure sites in Zaporozhye.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).
Zelensky said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.