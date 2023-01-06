https://sputniknews.com/20230106/us-house-holds-service-to-commemorate-second-anniversary-of-january-6-capitol-riot-1106087839.html

US House Holds Service to Commemorate Second Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Members-elect of the US House of Representatives held a service on Friday to commemorate the second anniversary of the January 6 Capitol...

House members-elect, including Hakeem Jeffries and Nancy Pelosi, who are waiting to be sworn into office amid a contentious election of a speaker, spoke in front of the US Capitol in remembrance of the event and those who helped address it. On January 6, 2021, a crowd of demonstrators in Washington entered the US Capitol without authorization and delayed the certification of 2020 presidential election results by Congress in favor of Biden. Five individuals died in connection with the riot, including one police officer, and approximately 140 other members of law enforcement were injured. Several officers have also since committed suicide. Hundreds of individuals have been charged, and some prosecuted, with criminal offenses linked to the event. A House committee was also established during the 117th Congress to investigate the riot. The panel alleged that former President Donald Trump was at the center of an effort to overturn the election results and obstruct the peaceful transition of power. The committee voted to refer the case against Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution, although the referral does not carry legal weight. Biden is expected to participate in a separate ceremony commemorating the second anniversary of the Capitol riot later on Friday.

