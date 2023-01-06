https://sputniknews.com/20230106/raytheon-wins-208mln-coastal-missile-defense-contract-from-romania-1106086156.html

Raytheon Wins $208Mln Coastal Missile Defense Contract From Romania

Raytheon Wins $208Mln Coastal Missile Defense Contract From Romania

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Raytheon Missiles and Defense has won a more than $208 million Missile Defense Agency (MDA) missile coastal defense contract from... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-06T13:51+0000

2023-01-06T13:51+0000

2023-01-06T13:51+0000

military

us

romania

raytheon

raytheon missile systems

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106873/57/1068735705_0:312:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_2a80f6ca8dba742af15bbd4dc75632a2.jpg

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense [of] Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $208,736,138 firm-fixed-price contract for the Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System for the Republic of Romania," the release stated. Most of the work on the project will be performed in Kongsberg, Norway (60%) and in Tucson in the US state of Arizona (34%), the Defense Department said. The Naval Sea Systems Command located at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC, is the contracting activity for the project, the release noted.

https://sputniknews.com/20220615/raytheon-wins-nearly-44bln-contract-for-152-more-engines-for-f-35-jet---pentagon-1096320709.html

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

raytheon, us defense sector, pentagon, us dod, romania, us-romania military cooperation