Raytheon Wins $208Mln Coastal Missile Defense Contract From Romania
Raytheon Wins $208Mln Coastal Missile Defense Contract From Romania
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Raytheon Missiles and Defense has won a more than $208 million Missile Defense Agency (MDA) missile coastal defense contract from Romania, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Raytheon Missiles & Defense [of] Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $208,736,138 firm-fixed-price contract for the Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System for the Republic of Romania," the release stated.
Most of the work on the project will be performed in Kongsberg, Norway (60%) and in Tucson in the US state of Arizona (34%), the Defense Department said.
The Naval Sea Systems Command located at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC, is the contracting activity for the project, the release noted.