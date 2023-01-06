International
Raytheon Wins $208Mln Coastal Missile Defense Contract From Romania
"Raytheon Missiles &amp; Defense [of] Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $208,736,138 firm-fixed-price contract for the Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System for the Republic of Romania," the release stated. Most of the work on the project will be performed in Kongsberg, Norway (60%) and in Tucson in the US state of Arizona (34%), the Defense Department said. The Naval Sea Systems Command located at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC, is the contracting activity for the project, the release noted.
13:51 GMT 06.01.2023
© AP Photo / Elise AmendolaThe exterior of Raytheon Co. in Sudbury, Mass. is seen Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009.
The exterior of Raytheon Co. in Sudbury, Mass. is seen Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
© AP Photo / Elise Amendola
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Raytheon Missiles and Defense has won a more than $208 million Missile Defense Agency (MDA) missile coastal defense contract from Romania, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Raytheon Missiles & Defense [of] Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $208,736,138 firm-fixed-price contract for the Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System for the Republic of Romania," the release stated.
Most of the work on the project will be performed in Kongsberg, Norway (60%) and in Tucson in the US state of Arizona (34%), the Defense Department said.
The US Navy awards Raytheon Intelligence first Low Rate Initial Production contract to support Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2022
Raytheon Wins Nearly $4.4Bln Contract for 152 More Engines for F-35 Jet - Pentagon
15 June 2022, 01:32 GMT
The Naval Sea Systems Command located at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC, is the contracting activity for the project, the release noted.
