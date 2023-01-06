https://sputniknews.com/20230106/putin-christmas-ceasefire-further-house-speaker-votes-cuba-visas-1106068902.html

Putin Christmas Ceasefire, Further House Speaker Votes, Cuba Visas

Putin Christmas Ceasefire, Further House Speaker Votes, Cuba Visas

The US president announces new immigration proposals, and a new study sheds light on the origins of human writing and calendar use. 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-06T04:23+0000

2023-01-06T04:23+0000

2023-01-06T09:24+0000

political misfits

immigration

january 6

amazon

cuba

ukraine

hunter biden

housing

us congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106068756_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_15736c4fa4212bc7f6c8144ed8282b65.png

Putin Christmas Ceasefire, Further House Speaker Votes, Cuba Visas The US president announces new immigration proposals, and a new study sheds light on the origins of human writing and calendar use.

Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the ongoing House leadership election as it enters its third day of votes, Joe Biden’s trip to Kentucky with Mitch McConnell, the January 6th sentencings on the eve of the anniversary of the Capitol riot, and mass layoffs at Amazon.Journalist and author Arnold August discusses how Washington has abandoned the Havana Syndrome theory; the exodus from Cuba and the increase in Cuban migration to the US, the economic and social crises in Cuba, and how much blame for them can be laid at the feet of Washington’s decades-long blockade.Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses whether new weapons deliveries from NATO countries to Ukraine could change the course of the war, the 36-hour Orthodox Christmas ceasefire announced by Putin, possible inroads between Syria and Turkey, and a private company spy firm Anomaly 6 used in the Syrian and Ukrainian conflicts.Whistleblower at banking giant UBS Brad Birkenfeld discusses the Justice Department’s refusal to offer transparency in their dealings with Hunter Biden case amid House GOP’s intent to begin Congressional investigations.Director of the Center for Social Housing and Public Investment Will Merrifield discuss how downtown Washington, DC, has remained vacant since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, what Mayor Muriel Bowser is proposing to fill these vacancies amid a housing crisis, the mass transfer of public land to private developers in the District, and whether the conversion of commercial buildings for residential use is feasible.The Misfits also discuss the human trafficking lawsuit against the leader of the Church of Scientology, a new covid variant, and a possible deal to return the Parthenon marbles to Greece.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

cuba

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

immigration, january 6, amazon, cuba, ukraine, hunter biden, housing, аудио, us congress, syria