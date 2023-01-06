https://sputniknews.com/20230106/new-honeybee-vaccine-touted-as-breakthrough-in-protecting-pollinator-from-fatal-disease-1106079815.html

New Honeybee Vaccine Touted as 'Breakthrough' in Protecting Pollinator From Fatal Disease

A new honey bee vaccine is being touted as 'breakthrough' in protecting the crucial pollinator from a disease that has no cure.

Honey bees are to be vaccinated, as a jab specially developed for the critically-important pollinator insects has just been approved for use by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).Engineered to prevent this bee species’ deaths from a bacterial condition known as American foulbrood disease, a conditional license for the inoculation was approved this week, the biotech firm Dalan Animal Health, Inc. stated.The vaccine, "breakthrough in protecting honey bees", Dalan Animal Health CEO Annette Kleiser said in a statement.Oral VaccinationBees are vitally important for pollination, and, as such play a critical role in the ecosystem. However, besides fatalities resulting from a plethora of factors, including human activity, loss of habitat, use of farm pesticides, disease has also been decimating colonies. American foulbrood disease is highly contagious and has no cure, with affected bee colonies typically burnt together with their hives. The new vaccine contains inactive whole-cell Paenibacillus larvae bacteria, which is incorporated into the royal jelly by the worker bees. After the queen bee eats it, vaccine fragments reach her ovaries, subsequently granting developing larvae immunity.

