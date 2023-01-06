International
NATO, EU to Sign New Joint Declaration on Cooperation Next Week
NATO, EU to Sign New Joint Declaration on Cooperation Next Week
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of NATO and top EU institutions will hold a meeting on January 10 to sign a third declaration on Trans-Atlantic security...
"On Tuesday, 10 January 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, will meet at NATO Headquarters to sign the third Joint Declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation," the statement read. The first two joint declarations on EU-NATO cooperation were signed in 2016 and 2018. They outlined how the EU and NATO would act together against common security threats, including cyber and hybrid threats. The EU and NATO currently have 21 member countries in common.
NATO, EU to Sign New Joint Declaration on Cooperation Next Week

17:25 GMT 06.01.2023 (Updated: 17:26 GMT 06.01.2023)
