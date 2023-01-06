https://sputniknews.com/20230106/nato-eu-to-sign-new-joint-declaration-on-cooperation-next-week-1106089361.html

NATO, EU to Sign New Joint Declaration on Cooperation Next Week

NATO, EU to Sign New Joint Declaration on Cooperation Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of NATO and top EU institutions will hold a meeting on January 10 to sign a third declaration on Trans-Atlantic security... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-06T17:25+0000

2023-01-06T17:25+0000

2023-01-06T17:26+0000

military

nato

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106089212_23:0:3664:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e5cd863ae4ba997c7e317d581c29dcb.jpg

"On Tuesday, 10 January 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, will meet at NATO Headquarters to sign the third Joint Declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation," the statement read. The first two joint declarations on EU-NATO cooperation were signed in 2016 and 2018. They outlined how the EU and NATO would act together against common security threats, including cyber and hybrid threats. The EU and NATO currently have 21 member countries in common.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, european union, nato eu relations, nato eu new declarations, jens stoltenberg, charles michel, ursula von der leyen