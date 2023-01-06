https://sputniknews.com/20230106/japan-uk-reportedly-to-sign-military-deal-on-mutual-access-during-kishidas-london-visit-1106080875.html

Japan, UK Reportedly to Sign Military Deal on Mutual Access During Kishida's London Visit

Japan, UK Reportedly to Sign Military Deal on Mutual Access During Kishida's London Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tokyo and London are planning to conclude a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) on facilitation of defense and security cooperation during the... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

The agreement would reportedly provide a legal framework for temporarily waiving visas for military personnel and easing customs checks for equipment during joint Japanese-UK drills. Talks are now in their final phase, the report said. Kishida will be visiting the UK next Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his tour to several European countries, Canada and the United States from January 9-13. The UK would become the second country with an RAA with Japan if the deal is signed. Japan signed one with Australia in January 2022.

