Human Trafficking Ringleader Arrested by Interpol in Sudan – Media

Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam, a major human trafficking ringleader, sentenced to life in prison in absentia, was arrested by Interpol in Sudan, media report.

A major human trafficking ringleader, sentenced to life in prison in absentia, has been arrested by Interpol in Sudan, media report.Habtemariam, an Eritrean national, was detained thanks to quick action by officers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and extensive international cooperation, established in March 2022 to combat human trafficking in the region.According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, Habtemariam's arrest will disrupt one of the major people smuggling routes to Europe.The criminal, described by Dutch police as one of the world's "most notorious and cruelest people smugglers," had been receiving Interpol's attention since 2019 and was arrested in Ethiopia in 2020, after a victim recognized him in the street. Later, Habtemariam managed to escape from the court, suspectedly bribing local police officers.As noted by Stephen Kavanagh, the executive director of Interpol police services, the human trafficker travelled across Africa under false identities, "continuing to think he was above the law." Now that he is detained, Habtemariam's criminal network is the main concern of the police.

