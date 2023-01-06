https://sputniknews.com/20230106/house-still-does-not-have-a-speaker-providing-insight-into-2024-1106069412.html

House Still Does Not Have a Speaker, Providing Insight Into 2024

House Still Does Not Have a Speaker, Providing Insight Into 2024

Haiti Political Parties Reject Ariel Henry's National Consensus, Ana Belen Montes To Be Released From Prison, Peru Protests Continue

House Still Does Not Have A Speaker, Providing Insight Into 2024 Haiti Political Parties Reject Ariel Henry’s National Consensus, Ana Belen Montes To Be Released From Prison, Peru Protests Continue

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s latest attempt to consolidate his hold on power in Haiti via a “National Consensus” which was rejected by most Haitian political parties, the continued attempts by the US to launch another intervention in Haiti and why Russia and China are preventing its authorization at the United Nations, and how social movements are fighting back against Henry’s attempts to consolidate his power and against intervention in the country.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the upcoming release of Ana Belén Montes, who was convicted on charges of espionage for providing information to Cuba about US attacks on the country, what motivated Montes to provide this information to Cuba and why the US is interested in overthrowing its government, and how Montes’ story demonstrates what solidarity really means and how the histories of resistance to colonialism imposed on Puerto Rico and Cuba are connected.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss continued protests in Peru against the coup government and demanding new elections, the support that Pedro Castillo has among the grassroots in Peru and particularly among indigenous and rural Peruvians, and Washington’s role in the crisis in Peru as progressive politics continues its resurgence in Latin America.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the gridlock in the election of the Speaker of the House and the failure of Kevin McCarthy to secure enough votes from House Republicans to secure the position, the consolidation of news media in the US and how that contributes to a lack of trust in the media to report the truth, and the celebration of Nazi-collaborator Stepan Bandera in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

