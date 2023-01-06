https://sputniknews.com/20230106/gop-house-vote-drags-on-cnn-hires-warmonger-biden-drops-juan-guaido-1106071446.html

GOP House Vote Drags On; CNN Hires Warmonger; Biden Drops Juan Guaido

The Biden administration has announced that they no longer recognize Juan Guaido as the rightful president of Venezuela. 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The US House of Representatives is at a parliamentary stalemate as the GOP majority is unable to agree on a final vote for the position of speaker. Also, President Biden has raised eyebrows after a baffling gaffe about patches on jeans.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Russian army is upgrading with new hypersonic missiles and helicopters. Also, France has pledged several light tanks for the Ukrainian army.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the EU. The EU is struggling with the investigation of the Nord Stream Pipeline attack as most people suspect that the US is guilty of the act and a cover-up is afoot. Also, we discuss the long-term proxy war that has been waged against Russia in Ukraine.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss China. In the latest provocation, the US is sending a trade delegation to Taiwan. Also, Raytheon has a 412 million dollar deal to get wealthy from Taiwan's ostensible defense.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the Western media. The US and allied media knowingly deceive the public. Also, CNN recruits one of the most rabid warmongers in Congress, Adam Kinzinger.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Israel. The Netanyahu government is the most anti-Palestinian in Israel's history. Also, an Israeli MP implies genocide against the Palestinians.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss the Global South. The Biden administration has announced that they no longer recognize Juan Guaido as the rightful president of Venezuela.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US-led unipolar order is unstable and in shambles. Also, Atlantic powers scramble to punish Julian Assange.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

