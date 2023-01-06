https://sputniknews.com/20230106/chinese-army-says-us-made-a-fuss-by-sending-warship-to-pass-through-taiwan-strait-1106087558.html
Chinese Army Says US 'Made a Fuss' by Sending Warship to Pass Through Taiwan Strait
Chinese Army Says US 'Made a Fuss' by Sending Warship to Pass Through Taiwan Strait
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A US destroyer's passage through the Taiwan Strait put China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on high alert amid local tensions, with the... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-06T15:02+0000
2023-01-06T15:02+0000
2023-01-06T15:02+0000
military
us
china
taiwan strait
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106066963_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_22d3eb7aa45e2bb4cea7f0af98e2cfcf.jpg
On Thursday, US guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon transited through the neutral waters of the Taiwan Strait in a demonstration of the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. China's armed forces monitored the passage of the US destroyer along its entire route, making sure all of its movements were under control, the statement read. Taiwan and China have been at odds since the end of a civil war in 1949. Beijing has insisted that other countries should respect the one-China principle after a visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August 2022 unleashed a wave of political pilgrimage to Taiwan.
https://sputniknews.com/20221230/chinese-foreign-ministry-urges-us-to-stop-arms-sales-to-taiwan-1105926218.html
china
taiwan strait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106066963_338:0:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a1712683a00f784022362827c58257b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, china, taiwan strait
Chinese Army Says US 'Made a Fuss' by Sending Warship to Pass Through Taiwan Strait
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A US destroyer's passage through the Taiwan Strait put China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on high alert amid local tensions, with the Chinese military monitoring the ship's movements along the entire route, a PLA spokesperson said on Friday.
On Thursday, US guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon transited through
the neutral waters of the Taiwan Strait in a demonstration of the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
"USS Chung-Hoon passed through the Taiwan Strait on January 5 and made a fuss," PLA Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Shi Yi said on social media.
China's armed forces monitored the passage of the US destroyer along its entire route, making sure all of its movements were under control, the statement read.
30 December 2022, 13:19 GMT
Taiwan and China have been at odds since the end of a civil war in 1949. Beijing has insisted that other countries should respect the one-China principle after a visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August 2022 unleashed a wave of political pilgrimage to Taiwan.