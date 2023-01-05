https://sputniknews.com/20230105/zelensky-aide-israels-netanyahu-could-become-mediator-in-ukraine-conflict-1106070213.html

Zelensky Aide: Israel's Netanyahu Could Become Mediator in Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday that the reelected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be... 05.01.2023, Sputnik International

"I have no doubt that Netanyahu can be an effective mediator since he understands precisely what modern wars are and what is the essence of mediation under these conditions," Podolyak said in an interview with i24NEWS. He added the Israeli leader could be effective in mediating between Moscow and Kiev when the time for peace talks comes. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said earlier this week, during his swearing-in ceremony, that Tel Aviv would "talk less" about the conflict in Ukraine but continue humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. In response to Cohen's words, Podolyak told the media the Ukrainian authorities "accept, with respect, the positions of different countries," adding that Tel Aviv "can talk less, but the main thing is to take the right side." The new Israeli government under Netanyahu was sworn in on December 29.

