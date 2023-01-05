https://sputniknews.com/20230105/why-there-still-isnt-justice-3-years-after-soleimani-assassination-1106044313.html

Why There Still Isn’t Justice 3 Years After Soleimani Assassination

Why There Still Isn’t Justice 3 Years After Soleimani Assassination

3 Years Since Assassination Of Qassem Soleimani, A Look Back At 2022 For Africa, How Israel Is Whitewashing Ukraine Nazis 05.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-05T09:00+0000

2023-01-05T09:00+0000

2023-01-05T09:00+0000

by any means necessary

iran

horn of africa

israel

ukraine

palestine

yemen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/04/1106044426_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_54f5f71c0141402df922eb233deb657c.png

Why There Still Isn’t Justice 3 Years After Soleimani Assassination 3 Years Since Assassination Of Qassem Soleimani, A Look Back At 2022 For Africa, How Israel Is Whitewashing Ukraine Nazis

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Mazda Majidi, long-time antiwar and social justice activist who is from Iran and has written extensively on the nuclear deal and other issues pertaining to Iran and the Middle East to discuss the anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and what he meant to the people of Iran and the Middle Eastern region, why the Trump administration decided to assassinate Soleimani when it did, why there is still no justice for Soleimani and prosecution of US officials, and how orientalism is used to provide a racist justification for imperialism.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss events that took place in the continent of Africa in 2022 and how global events such as the conflict in Ukraine shaped the continent, what is behind the growing resistance to US and western maneuvers on the African continent as demonstrated in places such as Burkina Faso, and how the youth and popular movements are shaping the future of Africa.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss how Israel is whitewashing Ukrainian Nazi groups including the infamous Azov Battalion, how platforms like the Anti-Defamation League and other pro-Zionist entities provide cover for these anti-semitic organizations, and how the clash of civilizations narrative about the conflict in Ukraine facilitated this alliance.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s storming of the al-Aqsa compound and the far-right government which has taken power in Israel, pronouncements by Yemen’s Houthi rebels about seeking peace in the war on Yemen and why the US is interested in continuing to fuel Saudi Arabia’s war on the country, and how actions taken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government contradict his celebritization in the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

iran

horn of africa

israel

ukraine

palestine

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

iran, horn of africa, israel, ukraine, palestine, yemen, аудио