International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230105/us-rates-must-stay-high-to-achieve-inflation-target---fed-december-meeting-minutes-1106046726.html
US Rates Must Stay High to Achieve Inflation Target - Fed December Meeting Minutes
US Rates Must Stay High to Achieve Inflation Target - Fed December Meeting Minutes
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Policymakers at the Federal Reserve intend to keep US interest rates fairly high over an extended period of time to achieve their... 05.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-05T00:23+0000
2023-01-05T00:18+0000
economy
us
inflation
interest rates
us federal reserve
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272424_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_567714ac57b74db48660415d8f7574c6.jpg
"Participants generally observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2 percent, which was likely to take some time," the summary of the minutes, released on Wednesday, said. "In view of the persistent and unacceptably high level of inflation, several participants commented that historical experience cautioned against prematurely loosening monetary policy." The Fed’s published minutes from the December meeting of its Federal Open Market Committee were in line with the call made by Neel Kashkari, the central bank’s head for the Minneapolis region, who said on Wednesday that US interest rates need to rise about 1% more to achieve its target for fighting inflation. US inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, expanded by 7.7% during the year to October, growing at its slowest pace in nine months after hitting a four-decade high of 9.1% during the 12 months to June. The drop came after relentless rate hikes last year by the Fed, which added 425 basis points to rates between March and December. Prior to that, rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Despite its aggressive monetary tightening, inflation remains more than three times higher than the 2% per annum level preferred by the Fed, which has vowed to bring price pressures back to its target. If inflation has indeed peaked, economists say the Fed might raise rates by just 25 basis points at its next FOMC meeting in February - as opposed to the four jumbo-sized increases of 75 basis points carried out between June and November. Still, if the central bank were to achieve the 5.4% rate level suggested by Kashkari, it may need to do as many as four 25-basis point hikes this year, as rates currently hover between 4.25% and 4.5%. Kashkari cautioned as well that rates could ultimately go higher than 5.4%, depending on how the battle against inflation went. "In this stage, any indication of slow progress in lowering inflation will necessitate raising policy rates potentially significantly." Only when inflation is well on its way to its 2% target can the Fed consider cutting rates, he added.
https://sputniknews.com/20221213/us-investor-jim-rogers-expects-money-printing-will-lead-to-more-inflation-1105406474.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272424_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3de1d11c485108982c810cb0ccea005a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, inflation, interest rates, us federal reserve
us, inflation, interest rates, us federal reserve

US Rates Must Stay High to Achieve Inflation Target - Fed December Meeting Minutes

00:23 GMT 05.01.2023
© AP Photo / John MinchilloA U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high.
A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Policymakers at the Federal Reserve intend to keep US interest rates fairly high over an extended period of time to achieve their desired target for inflation, according to published minutes from the central bank’s rate-setting meeting held in December.
"Participants generally observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2 percent, which was likely to take some time," the summary of the minutes, released on Wednesday, said.
"In view of the persistent and unacceptably high level of inflation, several participants commented that historical experience cautioned against prematurely loosening monetary policy."
The Fed’s published minutes from the December meeting of its Federal Open Market Committee were in line with the call made by Neel Kashkari, the central bank’s head for the Minneapolis region, who said on Wednesday that US interest rates need to rise about 1% more to achieve its target for fighting inflation.
"While I believe it is too soon to definitively declare that inflation has peaked, we are seeing increasing evidence that it may have," Kashkari wrote in an essay that appeared in the Wall Street Journal.
US inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, expanded by 7.7% during the year to October, growing at its slowest pace in nine months after hitting a four-decade high of 9.1% during the 12 months to June.
The drop came after relentless rate hikes last year by the Fed, which added 425 basis points to rates between March and December. Prior to that, rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
Despite its aggressive monetary tightening, inflation remains more than three times higher than the 2% per annum level preferred by the Fed, which has vowed to bring price pressures back to its target.
"It is appropriate to continue interest rate hikes at least at the next few meetings until we are confident that inflation has peaked," Kashkari said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings of the Fed that decide on rates. "The Fed must avoid cutting rates prematurely and causing inflation to spike again, as this would be a costly mistake."
If inflation has indeed peaked, economists say the Fed might raise rates by just 25 basis points at its next FOMC meeting in February - as opposed to the four jumbo-sized increases of 75 basis points carried out between June and November.
A cashier changes a 50 Euro banknote with US dollars at an exchange counter in Rome, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Europe's feeling the pain from the war in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
World
US Investor Jim Rogers Expects Money Printing Will Lead to More Inflation
13 December 2022, 04:32 GMT
Still, if the central bank were to achieve the 5.4% rate level suggested by Kashkari, it may need to do as many as four 25-basis point hikes this year, as rates currently hover between 4.25% and 4.5%.
Kashkari cautioned as well that rates could ultimately go higher than 5.4%, depending on how the battle against inflation went. "In this stage, any indication of slow progress in lowering inflation will necessitate raising policy rates potentially significantly."
Only when inflation is well on its way to its 2% target can the Fed consider cutting rates, he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала