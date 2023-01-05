https://sputniknews.com/20230105/unemployment-line-venezuela-dumps-juan-guaido-1106044116.html

Unemployment Line: Venezuela Dumps Juan Guaido

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Venezuelan Opposition... 05.01.2023, Sputnik International

Unemployment line: Venezuela dumps Juan Guaido On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Venezuelan Opposition putting an end to the interim government led by Juan Guaido.

Camila Escalante - Journalist and Correspondent in Latin America.Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer and Political Analyst.Angie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Camila Escalante about the reasons behind Juan Guaido’s ousting from the Venezuelan opposition and what it means for the forces against current President Nicolas Maduro.In the second hour, Robert Inlakesh joined the team to talk about Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and the outrage it stirred across the Muslim world.In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined in studio by Angie Wong to discuss the House adjourning without a speaker after congressman Kevin McCarthy failed in a third straight vote to win the bid.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

