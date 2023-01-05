https://sputniknews.com/20230105/the-never-ending-vote-1106046895.html
The Never-Ending Vote
The Never-Ending Vote
The US House of Representatives has been thrown into disarray as the GOP has been unable to elect a House speaker. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a former firefighter
At least 20 Republicans have voted for Byron Donalds of Florida as an alternative to McCarthy. Donalds is just one of two Black Republicans currently in Congress and is a second-term congressman. The 44-year-old is a former businessman and a steadfast conservative who is against abortion and for gun rights.House Republicans’ struggles to unite behind a candidate is the first time since 1923 that such a phenomenon has occurred. As Congress continues down a path of stalemating, they will be unable to perform any of their legislative duties. Meanwhile, Democrats have been able to get behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York who secured 212 votes from all blue seats.
The US House of Representatives has been thrown into disarray as the GOP has been unable to elect a House speaker. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a former firefighter who serves California’s 23rd district in the US House of Representatives, lost the sixth round of voting on Wednesday. After two days of voting, opponents of McCarthy have held fast.
At least 20 Republicans have voted for Byron Donalds
of Florida as an alternative to McCarthy. Donalds is just one of two Black Republicans currently in Congress and is a second-term congressman. The 44-year-old is a former businessman and a steadfast conservative who is against abortion and for gun rights.
Despite support from former President Donald Trump, who praised McCarthy as someone who would “do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB,” that level of support wasn’t enough to win over McCarthy’s defectors. In fact, the congressman, who needed 218 votes to secure his seat as House speaker, lost another three votes Wednesday when he garnered only 201 votes.
House Republicans’ struggles to unite behind a candidate is the first time since 1923 that such a phenomenon has occurred.
As Congress continues down a path of stalemating, they will be unable to perform any of their legislative duties. Meanwhile, Democrats have been able to get behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York who secured 212 votes from all blue seats.