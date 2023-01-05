https://sputniknews.com/20230105/the-never-ending-vote-1106046895.html

The Never-Ending Vote

The Never-Ending Vote

The US House of Representatives has been thrown into disarray as the GOP has been unable to elect a House speaker. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a former firefighter... 05.01.2023, Sputnik International

At least 20 Republicans have voted for Byron Donalds of Florida as an alternative to McCarthy. Donalds is just one of two Black Republicans currently in Congress and is a second-term congressman. The 44-year-old is a former businessman and a steadfast conservative who is against abortion and for gun rights.House Republicans’ struggles to unite behind a candidate is the first time since 1923 that such a phenomenon has occurred. As Congress continues down a path of stalemating, they will be unable to perform any of their legislative duties. Meanwhile, Democrats have been able to get behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York who secured 212 votes from all blue seats.

