The Endless War on Truth and How to Fight Back Against This Tyranny

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing 5 votes in a row for House speaker, and Meta... 05.01.2023, Sputnik International

The Endless War on Truth and How to Fight Back Against this Tyranny On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing 5 votes in a row for House speaker, and Meta being fined $416 Million by the Irish government.

GuestSonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Russia Celebrates the New Year, Putin Delivers a New Year Speech, and The Media Ignore the Russian Military Strikes on UkraineCarter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Space | The War on Truth, Donald Trump has Lost His Touch with his Base, and No House Speaker in Congress is a Success In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the Russian military casualties on New Year's day, the Orthodox Christmas, and President Putin talks about the importance of family. Sonja talked about the Minsk agreement and the admission by former French President Hollande, that the Minsk agreement was meant to help Ukraine fight against Russia. Sonja commented on Putin's New Year speech and the importance of having strong leadership in Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about the Republican Congress acting principal, Kevin McCarthy, and the psychology of politicians. Carter praised some of the Republicans for the refusal to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker and President Trump's endorsement of establishment politicians. Carter discussed America's moral bankruptcy and the danger of pragmatism in politics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

