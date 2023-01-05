International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230105/the-endless-war-on-truth-and-how-to-fight-back-against-this-tyranny-1106046093.html
The Endless War on Truth and How to Fight Back Against This Tyranny
The Endless War on Truth and How to Fight Back Against This Tyranny
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing 5 votes in a row for House speaker, and Meta... 05.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-05T08:59+0000
2023-01-05T08:59+0000
the backstory
minsk agreements
war
elon musk
us congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/04/1106045826_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d54b5e39761f3acceed84bbde3f17df8.png
The Endless War on Truth and How to Fight Back Against this Tyranny
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing 5 votes in a row for House speaker, and Meta being fined $416 Million by the Irish government.
GuestSonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Russia Celebrates the New Year, Putin Delivers a New Year Speech, and The Media Ignore the Russian Military Strikes on UkraineCarter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Space | The War on Truth, Donald Trump has Lost His Touch with his Base, and No House Speaker in Congress is a Success In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the Russian military casualties on New Year's day, the Orthodox Christmas, and President Putin talks about the importance of family. Sonja talked about the Minsk agreement and the admission by former French President Hollande, that the Minsk agreement was meant to help Ukraine fight against Russia. Sonja commented on Putin's New Year speech and the importance of having strong leadership in Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about the Republican Congress acting principal, Kevin McCarthy, and the psychology of politicians. Carter praised some of the Republicans for the refusal to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker and President Trump's endorsement of establishment politicians. Carter discussed America's moral bankruptcy and the danger of pragmatism in politics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/04/1106045826_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_39b966de57df4a901cfdbcc6020d8e0b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
minsk agreements, war, elon musk, аудио, us congress
minsk agreements, war, elon musk, аудио, us congress

The Endless War on Truth and How to Fight Back Against This Tyranny

08:59 GMT 05.01.2023
The Backstory
The Endless War on Truth and How to Fight Back Against this Tyranny
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy losing 5 votes in a row for House speaker, and Meta being fined $416 Million by the Irish government.
Guest

Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Russia Celebrates the New Year, Putin Delivers a New Year Speech, and The Media Ignore the Russian Military Strikes on Ukraine

Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Space | The War on Truth, Donald Trump has Lost His Touch with his Base, and No House Speaker in Congress is a Success

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the Russian military casualties on New Year's day, the Orthodox Christmas, and President Putin talks about the importance of family. Sonja talked about the Minsk agreement and the admission by former French President Hollande, that the Minsk agreement was meant to help Ukraine fight against Russia. Sonja commented on Putin's New Year speech and the importance of having strong leadership in Russia.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about the Republican Congress acting principal, Kevin McCarthy, and the psychology of politicians. Carter praised some of the Republicans for the refusal to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker and President Trump's endorsement of establishment politicians. Carter discussed America's moral bankruptcy and the danger of pragmatism in politics.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала