Rolling Stone Releases List of 'Greatest Singers of All Time' Featuring Eight Notable African Names

Rolling Stone Magazine, one of the world's leading music outlets, recently released a list of 200 artists that the American publication views as the greatest of all time.

Ranked with regard to the singers’ originality, influence, catalog depth, and the breadth of their musical legacy, Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Singers List” included eight deceased and present-day African artists.The list featured three Nigerian singers, including late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, and Grammy Awards winner for “Best Global Music Album” Burna Boy, as well as Nigerian-born British singer Sade Adu. They ranked 188th, 197th and 51st respectively.Rolling Stone’s Greatest Singers List also included South Africa's Mariam Makeba, who ranked 53rd on the list and was described as being “a fountain of vocal personality,” along with her fellow South African mbaqanga singer Simon “Mahlathini” Nkabinde, who held 153rd position of the chart.Other African musicians who make an appearance in the top-200 list were Egypt’s late singer and songwriter Umm Kulthum, ranked 61st, Senegalese Youssou N'Dour, ranked 69th, and Tabu Ley Rochereau of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who ranked 178th.Dominated by US singers, Rolling Stone’s list was topped by late African-American soul and motown superstar Aretha Franklin, who died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 66.

