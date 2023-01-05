https://sputniknews.com/20230105/putin-orders-orthodox-christmas-ceasefire-across-ukraine-january-6-7-1106065134.html
Putin Orders Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire Across Ukraine January 6-7
Putin Orders Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire Across Ukraine January 6-7
Earlier in the day, Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill called on "all parties involved in the internecine conflict" in Ukraine to agree to a Christmas... 05.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-05T15:10+0000
2023-01-05T15:10+0000
2023-01-05T15:21+0000
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1106065134.jpg?1672932061
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day along the front in Ukraine."Taking into account of the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 pm on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 of this year," the presidential order, released by the Kremlin's press service, reads."Given that a large number of citizens practicing the Orthodox faith live in areas where hostilities are taking place, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire, and to allow them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as the Day of the Nativity of Christ," the order adds.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin
Putin Orders Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire Across Ukraine January 6-7
15:10 GMT 05.01.2023 (Updated: 15:21 GMT 05.01.2023)
Being updated
Earlier in the day, Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill called on "all parties involved in the internecine conflict" in Ukraine to agree to a Christmas truce, "so that Orthodox people can attended services on Christmas Eve and the day of Christ's birth."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day along the front in Ukraine.
"Taking into account of the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 pm on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 of this year," the presidential order, released by the Kremlin's press service, reads.
"Given that a large number of citizens practicing the Orthodox faith live in areas where hostilities are taking place, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire, and to allow them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as the Day of the Nativity of Christ," the order adds.