International
Breaking News: Putin Orders Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire Across Ukraine January 6-7
https://sputniknews.com/20230105/putin-orders-orthodox-christmas-ceasefire-across-ukraine-january-6-7-1106065134.html
Putin Orders Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire Across Ukraine January 6-7
Putin Orders Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire Across Ukraine January 6-7
Earlier in the day, Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill called on "all parties involved in the internecine conflict" in Ukraine to agree to a Christmas... 05.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-05T15:10+0000
2023-01-05T15:21+0000
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1106065134.jpg?1672932061
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day along the front in Ukraine."Taking into account of the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 pm on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 of this year," the presidential order, released by the Kremlin's press service, reads."Given that a large number of citizens practicing the Orthodox faith live in areas where hostilities are taking place, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire, and to allow them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as the Day of the Nativity of Christ," the order adds.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin
vladimir putin

Putin Orders Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire Across Ukraine January 6-7

15:10 GMT 05.01.2023 (Updated: 15:21 GMT 05.01.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Earlier in the day, Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill called on "all parties involved in the internecine conflict" in Ukraine to agree to a Christmas truce, "so that Orthodox people can attended services on Christmas Eve and the day of Christ's birth."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day along the front in Ukraine.
"Taking into account of the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 pm on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 of this year," the presidential order, released by the Kremlin's press service, reads.
"Given that a large number of citizens practicing the Orthodox faith live in areas where hostilities are taking place, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire, and to allow them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as the Day of the Nativity of Christ," the order adds.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала