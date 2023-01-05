https://sputniknews.com/20230105/putin-orders-orthodox-christmas-ceasefire-across-ukraine-january-6-7-1106065134.html

Putin Orders Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire Across Ukraine January 6-7

Earlier in the day, Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill called on "all parties involved in the internecine conflict" in Ukraine to agree to a Christmas... 05.01.2023, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day along the front in Ukraine."Taking into account of the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 pm on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 of this year," the presidential order, released by the Kremlin's press service, reads."Given that a large number of citizens practicing the Orthodox faith live in areas where hostilities are taking place, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire, and to allow them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as the Day of the Nativity of Christ," the order adds.

