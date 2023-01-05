https://sputniknews.com/20230105/national-security-state-pushed-russia-gate-on-twitter-gop-unable-to-elect-a-house-speaker--1106046578.html
National Security State Pushed Russia Gate on Twitter; GOP Unable to Elect a House Speaker
National Security State Pushed Russia Gate on Twitter; GOP Unable to elect a House Speaker
New documents reveal that the national security state and the Democratic party forced the Russia Gate narrative on the staff of Twitter despite the failure of evidence to support their accusations.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the Twitter files. New documents reveal that the national security state and the Democratic party forced the Russia Gate narrative on the staff of Twitter despite the failure of evidence to support their accusations.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The new Israeli government seems poised to go against the US narrative on Ukraine. Also, the Russian military is re-evaluating measures for supplies to troops.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The Republican party is in disarray as a few holdouts refuse to support the proposed Speaker of the House. Also, George Santos has reported for duty but faces massive ridicule.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss the EU. Poland is facing a crisis as the Ukrainian nationalists continue to celebrate their national hero, Stepan Bandera, who was responsible for genocide against the Polish people.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss world revolutionary change. China has eliminated absolute poverty. Also, President Lula is moving to address poverty in Brazil, and Cuba continues to resist US imperialism.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss foreign policy. US defense spending has risen dramatically, but the output has not matched the price. Also, the US and South Korea are threatening North Korea.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss international politics. America is fighting its new cold war on the African continent. Also, we discuss the left's necessity for ideological lines.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss articles from Consortiumnews. The News Guard operation is attacking a highly respected news website for opposing US imperialist policies at home and abroad.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the Twitter files. New documents reveal that the national security state and the Democratic party forced the Russia Gate narrative on the staff of Twitter despite the failure of evidence to support their accusations.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The new Israeli government seems poised to go against the US narrative on Ukraine. Also, the Russian military is re-evaluating measures for supplies to troops.
Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The Republican party is in disarray as a few holdouts refuse to support the proposed Speaker of the House. Also, George Santos has reported for duty but faces massive ridicule.
Jim Kavanagh,
writer at thepolemicist.net
and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss the EU. Poland is facing a crisis as the Ukrainian nationalists continue to celebrate their national hero, Stepan Bandera, who was responsible for genocide against the Polish people.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss world revolutionary change. China has eliminated absolute poverty. Also, President Lula is moving to address poverty in Brazil, and Cuba continues to resist US imperialism.
KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss foreign policy. US defense spending has risen dramatically, but the output has not matched the price. Also, the US and South Korea are threatening North Korea.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss international politics. America is fighting its new cold war on the African continent. Also, we discuss the left's necessity for ideological lines.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss articles from Consortiumnews. The News Guard operation is attacking a highly respected news website for opposing US imperialist policies at home and abroad.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.