https://sputniknews.com/20230105/man-experiencing-homelessness-beaten-to-death-with-metal-pipe-near-white-house-1106047596.html
Man Experiencing Homelessness Beaten to Death With Metal Pipe Near White House
Man Experiencing Homelessness Beaten to Death With Metal Pipe Near White House
Local authorities said a jogger flagged down a US Secret Service officer believing the man was in need of medical attention; however, when the officer... 05.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-05T04:32+0000
2023-01-05T04:32+0000
2023-01-05T04:27+0000
americas
dc
washington dc
white house
white house
homeless
homeless
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106048134_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_bf58642f2b7fbc073694158de8d3d095.jpg
A criminal investigation was launched Wednesday by police in Washington, DC, after authorities were alerted to a man experiencing homelessness who was later determined to have been beaten to death by a metal pipe near the White House.Officials have indicated that one suspect has been taken into custody and that a weapon had been recovered from the scene. It was specified that the attack appeared to have occurred at the Ellipse Park, just south of the White House.Officers have since reviewed surveillance footage showing the man was beaten to death at about 6:30 a.m., according to DC Assistant Police Chief Morgan Kane. The victim’s body was left in the park for about two hours after he had been murdered.The man was murdered in the 200 block of 15th Street in Northwest DC, just steps from Freedom Plaza."Whatever that location is, whether it’s next to the White House, whether it’s east of the Anacostia, wherever that looks like, it’s still tragic," Kane said. "There’s still someone who lost their life. There’s still a family that’s going to be devastated in those circumstanced. Equally devastating."The investigation into the incident is ongoing.According to the Central Union Mission, more than 16% of residents in Washington, DC, are living in poverty as homelessness in the nation's capital is two times greater than the national average. The causes of homelessness are low wages, higher costs of living, and a lack of affordable housing.
americas
dc
washington dc
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106048134_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22595392d38094ef428a8fa3b690b93f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
dc, washington dc, white house, white house, homeless, homeless
dc, washington dc, white house, white house, homeless, homeless
Man Experiencing Homelessness Beaten to Death With Metal Pipe Near White House
Local authorities said a jogger flagged down a US Secret Service officer believing the man was in need of medical attention; however, when the officer approached the body, authorities realized the person was deceased.
A criminal investigation was launched Wednesday by police in Washington, DC, after authorities were alerted to a man experiencing homelessness who was later determined to have been beaten to death by a metal pipe near the White House.
Officials have indicated that one suspect has been taken into custody and that a weapon had been recovered from the scene. It was specified that the attack appeared to have occurred at the Ellipse Park, just south of the White House.
Officers have since reviewed surveillance footage showing the man was beaten to death at about 6:30 a.m., according to DC Assistant Police Chief Morgan Kane. The victim’s body was left in the park for about two hours after he had been murdered.
"A lot of people walking through here at 6:30 in the morning," said one man near the scene later on Wednesday. "Why nobody else ain't seen it?"
The man was murdered in the 200 block of 15th Street in Northwest DC, just steps from Freedom Plaza.
"Whatever that location is, whether it’s next to the White House, whether it’s east of the Anacostia, wherever that looks like, it’s still tragic," Kane said. "There’s still someone who lost their life. There’s still a family that’s going to be devastated in those circumstanced. Equally devastating."
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
According to the Central Union Mission
, more than 16% of residents in Washington, DC, are living in poverty as homelessness in the nation's capital is two times greater than the national average. The causes of homelessness are low wages, higher costs of living, and a lack of affordable housing.