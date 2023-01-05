https://sputniknews.com/20230105/gop-house-chaos-russiagate-and-twitter-new-chinese-foreign-minister-1106043217.html
GOP House Chaos, Russiagate and Twitter, New Chinese Foreign Minister
GOP House Chaos, Russiagate and Twitter, New Chinese Foreign Minister
The House of Representatives still can’t name a speaker, and the former director of national Intelligence’s daughter is convicted of murder. 05.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-05T09:05+0000
2023-01-05T09:05+0000
2023-01-05T09:05+0000
political misfits
kevin mccarthy
immigration
china
asia & pacific
india
football
nfl
us congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/04/1106043071_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f3a6ae04669dd331dbcb83a4cbe628d8.png
GOP House Chaos, Russiagate and Twitter, New Chinese Foreign Minister
The House of Representatives still can’t name a speaker, and the former director of national Intelligence’s daughter is convicted of murder.
Host of the Critical Hour on Sputnik Radio Dr. Wilmer Leon joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss new revelations about how Democrats pressured Twitter to find Russian spies under every rock, the chaos in the GOP as they can’t agree on a speaker of the house, whether Democrats will be able to make anything of this upheaval, and what President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s trip to Kentucky says about politics in 2023.Founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses the number of naturalized citizens in 2022, why certain countries are favored for naturalization over others, and how the Biden administration has handled deportations and asylum seeking.Scholar, educator and journalist KJ Noh whether the appointment of Qin Gang as Chinese foreign minister signals a change in US-China relations, the disagreement between Washington and Seoul involving joint nuclear exercises, the EU’s lackluster attempt to compete with China's One Belt One Road Initiative, the state of COVID in China, and India's overtaking China in total population and its pursuit of permanent membership on the UN Security Council.Host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast Miguel Garcia discusses the case of Damar Hamlin, the NFL’s response to the injury that has left Hamlin in critical condition, and whether a football organization could treat players more humanely.The Misfits also discuss Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger studying under prominent serial killer expert, who exactly Washington is recognizing as Venezuela’s president these days, and the sentencing of college admissions scammer Rick Singer.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/04/1106043071_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_60d802d2feaa884ba888c17f684882ee.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
kevin mccarthy, immigration, china, asia & pacific, india, football, nfl, аудио, us congress
kevin mccarthy, immigration, china, asia & pacific, india, football, nfl, аудио, us congress
GOP House Chaos, Russiagate and Twitter, New Chinese Foreign Minister
The House of Representatives still can’t name a speaker, and the former director of national Intelligence’s daughter is convicted of murder.
Host of the Critical Hour on Sputnik Radio Dr. Wilmer Leon joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss new revelations about how Democrats pressured Twitter to find Russian spies under every rock, the chaos in the GOP as they can’t agree on a speaker of the house, whether Democrats will be able to make anything of this upheaval, and what President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s trip to Kentucky says about politics in 2023.
Founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses the number of naturalized citizens in 2022, why certain countries are favored for naturalization over others, and how the Biden administration has handled deportations and asylum seeking.
Scholar, educator and journalist KJ Noh whether the appointment of Qin Gang as Chinese foreign minister signals a change in US-China relations, the disagreement between Washington and Seoul involving joint nuclear exercises, the EU’s lackluster attempt to compete with China's One Belt One Road Initiative, the state of COVID in China, and India's overtaking China in total population and its pursuit of permanent membership on the UN Security Council.
Host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast Miguel Garcia discusses the case of Damar Hamlin, the NFL’s response to the injury that has left Hamlin in critical condition, and whether a football organization could treat players more humanely.
The Misfits also discuss Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger studying under prominent serial killer expert, who exactly Washington is recognizing as Venezuela’s president these days, and the sentencing of college admissions scammer Rick Singer.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.