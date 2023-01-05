https://sputniknews.com/20230105/gop-house-chaos-russiagate-and-twitter-new-chinese-foreign-minister-1106043217.html

GOP House Chaos, Russiagate and Twitter, New Chinese Foreign Minister

The House of Representatives still can’t name a speaker, and the former director of national Intelligence’s daughter is convicted of murder. 05.01.2023, Sputnik International

Host of the Critical Hour on Sputnik Radio Dr. Wilmer Leon joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss new revelations about how Democrats pressured Twitter to find Russian spies under every rock, the chaos in the GOP as they can’t agree on a speaker of the house, whether Democrats will be able to make anything of this upheaval, and what President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s trip to Kentucky says about politics in 2023.Founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses the number of naturalized citizens in 2022, why certain countries are favored for naturalization over others, and how the Biden administration has handled deportations and asylum seeking.Scholar, educator and journalist KJ Noh whether the appointment of Qin Gang as Chinese foreign minister signals a change in US-China relations, the disagreement between Washington and Seoul involving joint nuclear exercises, the EU’s lackluster attempt to compete with China's One Belt One Road Initiative, the state of COVID in China, and India's overtaking China in total population and its pursuit of permanent membership on the UN Security Council.Host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast Miguel Garcia discusses the case of Damar Hamlin, the NFL’s response to the injury that has left Hamlin in critical condition, and whether a football organization could treat players more humanely.The Misfits also discuss Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger studying under prominent serial killer expert, who exactly Washington is recognizing as Venezuela’s president these days, and the sentencing of college admissions scammer Rick Singer.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

