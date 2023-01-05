https://sputniknews.com/20230105/australia-will-buy-american-himars-missile-systems-to-deploy-by-2026-2027-1106054781.html

Australia Will Buy American HIMARS Missile Systems to Deploy by 2026-2027

Australia is planning to purchase and deploy the US-manufactured High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) by 2026-2027

The acquisition package, valued at over $1 billion Australian dollars ($682.3 million), will include Kongsberg-made Naval Strike Missiles to replace aging Harpoon anti-ship missiles on Australian warships starting 2024, the government said. The new weapons will give Australia's armed forces "the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests," Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles was quoted as saying. Late in December, the Australian government was reportedly considering the possibility of deploying a new missile system in the country's north coast presumably amid tensions between Beijing and Taipei. The government has been reviewing the StrikeMaster land-based maritime strike system and the Naval Strike Missile anti-ship and land-attack armament as potential variants.

