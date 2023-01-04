https://sputniknews.com/20230104/rooted-in-colonial-notions-uk-arts-project-claims-photography-was-used-for-power--subjugation-1106026176.html

'Rooted in Colonial Notions': UK Arts Project Claims Photography Was Used For 'Power & Subjugation'

'Rooted in Colonial Notions': UK Arts Project Claims Photography Was Used For 'Power & Subjugation'

UK Arts Project claims that photography has been used For power, control and subjugation.

2023-01-04T07:13+0000

2023-01-04T07:13+0000

2023-01-04T07:14+0000

world

uk

cancel culture

woke

racist

london underground

the tube

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105941/19/1059411961_0:255:4896:3009_1920x0_80_0_0_d74cd90ffcc3b1d1816145683512a976.jpg

“Woke" cancel culture appears to have the visual art of photography in its crosshairs now, accusing it of “racism.”Photography has been used “as a technology of power, control, and subjugation,” the first lecture of a new online course that is part of the Transport for London (TfL) art scheme is to tell its audience.Art on the Underground is a contemporary public art programme that commissions both permanent and temporary artworks for the London Underground. Now, it is also offering a four- week lecture course in January, entitled “Uncommon Observations: Photography, Image-making, and the Black Diaspora.” It is set to probe “the relationship between photography, Blackness, and diaspora from the photograph’s invention in the 19th century to contemporary Black photography and image-making,” states the project website.Curated by Black Blossoms School of Art & Culture, the course is to be taught by academic Nydia A. Swaby, a black feminist historian and ethnographer. The course overview says:Swaby will "consider how colonial documentation of the Black experience in Africa and the diaspora was framed through a white gaze, informed by white supremacy, anti-blackness, and structural racism." Another upcoming lecture will focus on the "social and political significance of Black portraiture as a practice of refusal, that is, resisting the gaze by taking control of how one is captured."The Black Blossoms group earlier stated that it was seeking to “expand critical and diverse thought that will decolonise and disrupt euro-centric art and creative education.”Previously, UK media reported that the much-loved novel Ivanhoe, penned by Scottish author Sir Walter Scott, had been dragged into a racism row and singled out as potentially “disturbing” by academics at the University of Warwick, in Coventry. The historical fiction tale has now been deemed potentially “disturbing” for its "treatment of racial minorities," with a Walter Scott descendant denouncing this “cowardly” approach as catering to “political fashion”.

https://sputniknews.com/20221228/walter-scott-ancestor-brands-uk-universitys-racism-trigger-warning-for-ivanhoe-as-cowardly-1105856114.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/stanford-locks-its-harmful-language-guide-amid-backlash-over-call-to-ditch-term-american-1105662791.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

rooted in colonial notions, uk arts project, photography used for power and subjugation, photography as a tool of surveillance and documentation, photography influenced cultural meanings of blackness, colonial documentation of the black experience