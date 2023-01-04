LIVE UPDATES: Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Two Drones Near Sevastopol

Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for protection in the wake of increased attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Since October 10, the Russian armed forces have been performing precision strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russia, in particular - the bombing of the Crimean bridge, performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day - and according to the Kiev authorities, about 50% of the country's energy infrastructure has been destroyed.
07:19 GMT 04.01.2023
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Two Drones Near Sevastopol
Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down by air defense systems over the Black Sea near the Belbek airfield, located next to the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Wednesday.
"In the morning, air defense systems shot down two UAVs over the sea in the Belbek area," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.
All services are operating normally following the incident, the governor added.