Lithuania's Trade With Russia in Non-Sanctioned Goods Growing, Business Association Says

The number of non-sanctioned goods exported from Lithuania to Russia is growing, Sigitas Besagirskas, the president of the Vilnius Industry and Business Association, said.
Besagirskas added that Lithuanian companies trading with Russia make the wrong decision and called on the Lithuanian authorities to publish the names of enterprises that continue to trade with Russia and Belarus so that "responsible citizens" could form their own opinion about these companies. According to contemporary Lithuanian law, this data cannot be made public. According to the information of the Lithuanian State Data Agency, formerly known as the Department of Statistics, there are currently 260 Lithuanian enterprises exporting their products to Russia, a twofold decrease compared to the previous year, while the number of companies trading with Belarus has even increased to 746. According to the agency, Lithuania primarily exports optical, medical, and measuring equipment, vehicles, electrical and audio, and video equipment, as well as boilers, mechanical devices, absorbent cotton, felted cloth, and rope.
07:13 GMT 04.01.2023
Stand of the Russian Export Center at the exhibition of the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Stand of the Russian Export Center at the exhibition of the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
