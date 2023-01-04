https://sputniknews.com/20230104/lithuanias-trade-with-russia-in-non-sanctioned-goods-growing-business-association-says-1106026543.html

Lithuania's Trade With Russia in Non-Sanctioned Goods Growing, Business Association Says

Lithuania's Trade With Russia in Non-Sanctioned Goods Growing, Business Association Says

The number of non-sanctioned goods exported from Lithuania to Russia is growing, Sigitas Besagirskas, the president of the Vilnius Industry and Business Association, said.

2023-01-04T07:13+0000

2023-01-04T07:13+0000

2023-01-04T07:13+0000

russia

russia

lithuania

trade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096974015_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_97bbf222e0e27a83ed1c99a9830f92de.jpg

Besagirskas added that Lithuanian companies trading with Russia make the wrong decision and called on the Lithuanian authorities to publish the names of enterprises that continue to trade with Russia and Belarus so that "responsible citizens" could form their own opinion about these companies. According to contemporary Lithuanian law, this data cannot be made public. According to the information of the Lithuanian State Data Agency, formerly known as the Department of Statistics, there are currently 260 Lithuanian enterprises exporting their products to Russia, a twofold decrease compared to the previous year, while the number of companies trading with Belarus has even increased to 746. According to the agency, Lithuania primarily exports optical, medical, and measuring equipment, vehicles, electrical and audio, and video equipment, as well as boilers, mechanical devices, absorbent cotton, felted cloth, and rope.

russia

lithuania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, lithuania, russia-lithuania trade, sanctions on russia, lithuania ties with russia, what lithuania buys from russia