Is Israel Under Netanyahu Abandoning Ukraine?
Is Israel Under Netanyahu Abandoning Ukraine?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several international domestic topics, including the relationship between Israel and Ukraine and how the emergence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens Kiev's push to get Israeli weapons.
Is Israel under Netanyahu abandoning Ukraine?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several international domestic topics, including the relationship between Israel and Ukraine and how the emergence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens Kiev's push to get Israeli weapons.
Mark Sleboda - Military and political analyst
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and columnist
Misty Swanson - Political activist and podcaster
Mario Fernandes - Political analyst and journalist
Elijah Magnier - War correspondent and journalist
Is Israel Under Netanyahu Abandoning Ukraine?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several international domestic topics, including the relationship between Israel and Ukraine and how the emergence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens Kiev's push to get Israeli weapons.
Mark Sleboda - Military and political analyst
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and columnist
Misty Swanson - Political activist and podcaster
Mario Fernandes - Political analyst and journalist
Elijah Magnier - War correspondent and journalist
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by military and political analyst Mark Sleboda to examine the relationship between Israel and Ukraine, and how the emergence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens Kiev's initiative to procure Israeli weapons.
In the first half of the second hour, the hosts spoke to political cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall about former US President Donald Trump's tax returns, which were released by the Ways and Means Committee of the House of Representatives.
In the second part of the second hour, political activist and podcaster Misty Swanson joined the show to discuss Julian Assange's request to attend Vivienne Westwood's funeral.
In the last hour, Brazilian journalist Marco Fernandes spoke to Fault Lines about the presidential inauguration of newly elected leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and what it means for Brazil going forward.
Later in the hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke to Fault Lines about the January 3rd, 2020, assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport.
