Iranians Reportedly Rally on Anniversary of Assassination of Soleimani
© AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme LeaderIn this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iran executed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd convicted of providing information to the United States and Israel about the prominent Revolutionary Guard general later killed by a U.S. drone strike, state TV reported on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - People rallied in Iran on Tuesday to commemorate the third anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, media reported.
According to the Tasnim news agency, people attended rallies and commemorative ceremonies to pay tribute to Soleimani in different parts of Iran, particularly in the southern city of Kerman - the hometown of Soleimani.
A national congress on the commemoration of Soleimani was held on Tuesday at the Grand Mosalla Mosque of Tehran and was attended by senior Iranian officials and foreign guests, according to the report.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, will take part in the march, the report said.
Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. Tehran imposed sanctions against a number of US citizens over their involvement in the assassination.