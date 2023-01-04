International
Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship at Volga Port, Reports Say
Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship at Volga Port, Reports Say
Moscow and Tehran signed a contract on Wednesday to build a vessel based on an order by the regional office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group (IRISL).
13:07 GMT 04.01.2023
