https://sputniknews.com/20230104/iran-inks-deal-with-russia-to-build-ship-at-volga-port-1106037999.html

Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship at Volga Port, Reports Say

Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship at Volga Port, Reports Say

Moscow and Tehran signed a contract on Wednesday to build a vessel based on an order by the regional office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group (IRISL).

2023-01-04T13:07+0000

2023-01-04T13:07+0000

2023-01-04T13:08+0000

russia

russia

iran

ship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/13/1081210257_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69f6150efe75f41738d5902744c45d77.jpg

Iran's consul general in Russia's port of Astrakhan, Mehdi Akouchakian, was cited as saying by Iranian media that adding a new vessel to the IRISL fleet would help reduce the final price of Iranian exports in the region. In addition, the official said, as cited in the report, that the decision to order the new vessel is a sign that Iran and Russia are strengthening their ties. Akouchakian praised the efforts made by the IRISL and regional authorities in Solyanka to develop transport networks in the Caspian Sea, report says.Commenting on the deal, IRISL CEO Mohammad Reza Modarres Khiabani said at the signing ceremony that such initiatives could enhance trade and transportation ties between Russia and Iran, as cited in the report. Last week, Iranian media reported that Russia has for the first time ever sent a ship to be repaired in Iran by Iranian maritime industrial company SADRA.

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-iran ties, russia builds ship for iran, iranian ship in russia