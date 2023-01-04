https://sputniknews.com/20230104/at-least-nine-killed-several-others-injured-in-twin-car-bomb-attacks-in-central-somalia-1106026427.html

At Least Nine Killed, Several Others Injured in Twin Car Bomb Attacks in Central Somalia

At Least Nine Killed, Several Others Injured in Twin Car Bomb Attacks in Central Somalia

Somali security officials announced that at least nine civilians were killed, and several others injured in two simultaneous car-bombing attacks that took place in the early hours of Wednesday in the town of Mahas, in the Hiran region of central Somalia.

2023-01-04T07:47+0000

2023-01-04T07:47+0000

2023-01-04T07:47+0000

africa

east africa

somalia

al-shabaab

terrorist attack

car bomb

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/04/1106027603_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_772c610ae1ebdf651f5ae492d1ef1ad0.jpg

“The terrorists attacked Mahas town this morning using vehicles loaded with explosives,” a representative of local security forces told the media. “They have targeted a civilian area, and we have confirmed that nine people, all of them civilians, died in the two explosions.”The deadly attack was blamed on Al-Shabaab* jihadist movement, which has been fighting against the Somali government and terrorizing people since 2006.The terrorist attack came as the country’s armed forces and troops of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have intensified military operations against the al-Qaeda*-affiliated al-Shabaab group.The Somali Armed Forces managed to regain control over some strongholds of al-Shabaab in the south and central regions of the country, including in the Hiran region, where the Wednesday attack took place.Over the past few weeks, the Al-Shabaab terrorist group suffered a series of defeats after the newly-elected government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an “all-out-war” against the terrorist group.*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20221226/somalias-al-shabaab-terrorist-group-releases-14-iranian-fishermen-detained-since-2015-1105798094.html

africa

east africa

somalia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

nine civilians killed, car bomb attack, car bomb in somalia, somalia news, somalia today, attacks in central somalia, car-bombing attacks, bombing in mahas,