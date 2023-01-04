https://sputniknews.com/20230104/all-schoolchildren-should-study-maths-until-age-18-british-pm-sunak-says-1106038704.html

All Schoolchildren Should Study Maths Until Age 18, British PM Sunak Says

All Schoolchildren Should Study Maths Until Age 18, British PM Sunak Says

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared that all children should study maths until they leave school at 18.

2023-01-04T13:29+0000

2023-01-04T13:29+0000

2023-01-04T13:29+0000

world

europe

uk

rishi sunak

math

mathematics

children

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102726435_0:322:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_378ad587e0ce704bbb993799e961a753.jpg

In his first speech of 2023, the British prime minister said the high-tech, high wage economy his Conservative Party has pledged needs workers with better numeracy and “analytical” skills.A Downing Street spokesperson said that the details of Sunak’s “new mission” would be announced in “due course,” but stressed that the PM was not proposing that all pupils study maths at A-level — the UK’s pre-university exam grade.Proposals include a “core maths” qualification, incorporation into the new T-levels — analogous to the two-year baccalaureate integrated courses in some European countries and roughly equivalent to three A-levels — along with "more innovative options."The opposition Labour Party called Sunak’s scheme "an empty pledge" if the government was unable to recruit more maths teachers.Reform Party founder and broadcaster Nigel Farage was also critical of Sunak’s “big idea to save the nation,” asking: “How will quadratic equations help to solve broken Britain?”Farage dismissed the plan as “more misguided nonsense from a hopelessly out of touch PM,” and said a better way to improve numeracy was “to get 18-year-olds to play Darts, not attend maths lessons that they will hate.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

british prime minister rishi sunak, sunak's first speech in 2023, study maths