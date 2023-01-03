https://sputniknews.com/20230103/what-to-expect-as-118th-us-congress-takes-office-on-january-3-with-divided-control-of-chambers-1105999001.html

What to Expect as 118th US Congress Takes Office on January 3 With Divided Control of Chambers

What to Expect as 118th US Congress Takes Office on January 3 With Divided Control of Chambers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The 118th US Congress is set to meet for the first time on January 3, with Democrats maintaining control of the Senate and Republicans... 03.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-03T00:37+0000

2023-01-03T00:37+0000

2023-01-03T00:37+0000

americas

us congress

congress

kevin mccarthy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg

Like predecessors Barack Obama and Donald Trump, current US President Joe Biden was elected to office with his party in control of both chambers of Congress. All three presidents also lost control of one of the chambers in their first midterm election. Democrats hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate, with three independents joining their caucus and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as an extra vote if needed as President of the Senate. Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House of Representatives, after winning a slim majority in the chamber during midterms despite expectations of a "red wave." A total of 218 votes are needed for the majority party to select a Speaker of the House, a position for which Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy is a favorite. However, several Republican colleagues have expressed opposition to his leadership, endangering his chances without reconciliation. Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are expected to remain Majority Leader and Minority Leader, respectively. McCarthy and other House Republicans promised to use their power as a majority in the lower chamber to impede the legislative efforts of any members who voted in favor of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month. The lawmakers instead proposed a continuing resolution to allow the new Congress to draft a comprehensive budget. House Republicans have also vowed to launch investigations into matters including the Hunter Biden laptop story, the politicization of federal agencies and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 118th Congress, which will run through 2024, sets the stage for both parties heading into the 2024 presidential and congressional elections. Former US President Donald Trump launched his candidacy last year, while Biden is expected to make a formal announcement on whether he will run for reelection early this year.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us congress, congress, kevin mccarthy