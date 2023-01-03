International
US to Continue Coordinating With Guaido, Approach to Maduro Has Not Changed, Says State Department
In late December, the Venezuelan opposition supported the elimination of the self-proclaimed "interim government" that Guaido has led since 2019. Maduro recently said his government is prepared to advance in the process of normalizing political and diplomatic relations with the United States In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when the former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, while Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.
20:13 GMT 03.01.2023
