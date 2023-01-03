https://sputniknews.com/20230103/us-to-continue-coordinating-with-guaido-approach-to-maduro-has-not-changed-says-state-department-1106019009.html

US to Continue Coordinating With Guaido, Approach to Maduro Has Not Changed, Says State Department

US to Continue Coordinating With Guaido, Approach to Maduro Has Not Changed, Says State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will continue coordinating efforts with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as an assembly member to support the...

In late December, the Venezuelan opposition supported the elimination of the self-proclaimed "interim government" that Guaido has led since 2019. Maduro recently said his government is prepared to advance in the process of normalizing political and diplomatic relations with the United States In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when the former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, while Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.

