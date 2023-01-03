https://sputniknews.com/20230103/us-billionaires-new-year-fireworks-start-wildfire-in-new-zealand-1106013285.html

US Billionaire's New Year Fireworks Start Wildfire in New Zealand

US Billionaire's New Year Fireworks Start Wildfire in New Zealand

During a lavish New Year's Eve celebration, billionaire Anthony Malkin's fireworks show led to a wildfire. Local residents plan to petition for a ban on such private fireworks shows.

A fireworks show paid for by billionaire Anthony Malkin led to a fire and nearly burned down his home during a lavish New Year's Eve celebration in New Zealand.According to British media reports, the extremely expensive fireworks were set off just as the New Year dawned at a luxury hilltop retreat in Dalefield, a rural area on the outskirts of Queenstown. The explosive show caused the flames to set off in three spots.Firefighters arrived ten minutes later, when the blaze had already spread to an area of 5,000 square meters. The flames were brought under control by 2.30 a.m, however, firefighters continued to monitor the situation at the scene until 7 a.m.Malkin's guests were evacuated as the fire approached to a distance of 15 meters.Prior to the event, local residents had already petitioned for the cancellation of fireworks, arguing that the loud noises from explosions would be dangerous for animals. Now, infuriated locals want to ban private fireworks shows, citing safety concerns.According to Quinn, Malkin has not yet apologized for the incident.Malkin's family spokesman told the British media that there would be no statement other than one expressing how he was "deeply grateful for the expert work" of the FENZ and police."As a courtesy beyond any requirement, mindful of house pets and livestock, we have reached out to neighbors to ensure they are apprised of our plans," stated property owners before the incident. "We will happily consider any reasonable request from our immediate neighbors for financial assistance to move their livestock. We are sorry for any inconvenience."

