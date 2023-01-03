https://sputniknews.com/20230103/un-official-holds-talks-with-afghan-minister-to-discuss-ban-on-work-for-women-in-medicine-1106013714.html

UN Official Holds Talks With Afghan Minister to Discuss Ban on Work for Women in Medicine

UN Official Holds Talks With Afghan Minister to Discuss Ban on Work for Women in Medicine

UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Fran Equiza held a meeting with Afghan Disaster Management Minister Mohammad Abbas Akhund to discuss the decision of the Taliban to ban women from working in medicine

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises in the country.Although authorities promised not to discriminate against females, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. In addition, in late December, girls were prohibited from attending universities and other higher education institutions.* the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions over terrorism

