International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230103/un-official-holds-talks-with-afghan-minister-to-discuss-ban-on-work-for-women-in-medicine-1106013714.html
UN Official Holds Talks With Afghan Minister to Discuss Ban on Work for Women in Medicine
UN Official Holds Talks With Afghan Minister to Discuss Ban on Work for Women in Medicine
UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Fran Equiza held a meeting with Afghan Disaster Management Minister Mohammad Abbas Akhund to discuss the decision of the Taliban to ban women from working in medicine
2023-01-03T14:08+0000
2023-01-03T14:08+0000
world
afghanistan
taliban
situation in afghanistan
women
girls
unama
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/19/1105787513_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_09589f47caa844f1dbeea239336d90e6.jpg
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises in the country.Although authorities promised not to discriminate against females, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. In addition, in late December, girls were prohibited from attending universities and other higher education institutions.* the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions over terrorism
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/19/1105787513_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bfe3140adeb6d0fd249d756bb86115b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taliban opresses women, taliban bans women from medicine, women in afghanistan
taliban opresses women, taliban bans women from medicine, women in afghanistan

UN Official Holds Talks With Afghan Minister to Discuss Ban on Work for Women in Medicine

14:08 GMT 03.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / WAKIL KOHSAR In this file photo taken on October 13, 2022, Afghan female students take an entrance exam at Kabul University in Kabul.
 In this file photo taken on October 13, 2022, Afghan female students take an entrance exam at Kabul University in Kabul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / WAKIL KOHSAR
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Fran Equiza held a meeting with Afghan Disaster Management Minister Mohammad Abbas Akhund to discuss the decision of the Taliban* to ban women from working in the health care facilities, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday.
"UN Dep-HC in Afghanistan, Fran Equiza, met today Taliban Disaster Management Min. Mohammad Abbas Akhund. UN re-iterated immediate life-threatening consequences for all Afghans of banning Afghan women working for aid agencies. Long term impact can be devastating for the country," UNAMA said on Twitter.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises in the country.
Although authorities promised not to discriminate against females, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. In addition, in late December, girls were prohibited from attending universities and other higher education institutions.
* the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions over terrorism
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала