UN Official Holds Talks With Afghan Minister to Discuss Ban on Work for Women in Medicine

UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Fran Equiza held a meeting with Afghan Disaster Management Minister Mohammad Abbas Akhund to discuss the decision of the Taliban to ban women from working in medicine
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises in the country.Although authorities promised not to discriminate against females, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. In addition, in late December, girls were prohibited from attending universities and other higher education institutions.* the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions over terrorism
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Fran Equiza held a meeting with Afghan Disaster Management Minister Mohammad Abbas Akhund to discuss the decision of the Taliban* to ban women from working in the health care facilities, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday.
"UN Dep-HC in Afghanistan, Fran Equiza, met today Taliban Disaster Management Min. Mohammad Abbas Akhund. UN re-iterated immediate life-threatening consequences for all Afghans of banning Afghan women working for aid agencies. Long term impact can be devastating for the country," UNAMA said on Twitter.
The Taliban
came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises in the country.
Although authorities promised not to discriminate against females, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside
their homes and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. In addition, in late December, girls were prohibited from attending universities
and other higher education institutions.
* the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions over terrorism