Twenty-Eight Bodies Discovered on NYE in Burkina Faso
This article is about the discovery of 28 bodies on New Year's Eve in the town of Nouna, in northwestern Burkina Faso. The government said on late Monday that an investigation was launched into the incident.
Twenty-eight bodies have been found on New Year's Eve in northwestern Burkina Faso, the government announced on Monday.Preliminary investigations in the town of Nouna indicated that the male victims were killed by gunfire. According to prosecutors, the killing took place between December 30 and 31, 2022.Details on the possible perpetrators or motivations for the attacks have not yet been disclosed.For its part, the Burkinabe Civil Society Organization claimed that armed civilians masquerading as members of the Homeland Defense Volunteers (VDP) were responsible for the deadly attacks. The VDP is a paramilitary force established in 2019 to assist the country’s army in the fight against terrorist groups.Terrorism in Burkina Faso has been spreading rapidly since 2015 in the wake of the ousting of President Blaise Compaore who had ruled the West African nation for 27 years until 2014. The coup mongers killed thousands and displaced millions of Burkinabe people.In 2019, the country launched the VDP program, allowing civilian volunteers to join Burkina Faso’s military forces to fight against terrorist groups linked to Daesh* and Al-Qaeda* in order to recuperate territories occupied by the militants.During 2022, Burkina Faso witnessed two military coups within an eight-month period caused by the government’s failure to address ongoing insecurity in the country. In September 2022, military captain President Ibrahim Traore was sworn in as head of Burkina Faso’s transitional government following a coup against Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who himself came to power in a coup in January. Traore vowed to clean the country from the "terrorist hordes."* Daesh and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.
News
en_EN
Authorities in Burkina Faso have been trying to curb terrorism since 2015. The country is part of the highly destabilized African Sahel region known to be a hotbed for terrorist activities and banditry, Their failure to address the issue has led to two military coups within an eight-month period.
Twenty-eight bodies have been found on New Year's Eve in northwestern Burkina Faso, the government announced on Monday.
Preliminary investigations in the town of Nouna indicated that the male victims were killed by gunfire. According to prosecutors, the killing took place between December 30 and 31, 2022.
Details on the possible perpetrators or motivations for the attacks have not yet been disclosed.
For its part, the Burkinabe Civil Society Organization claimed that armed civilians masquerading as members of the Homeland Defense Volunteers
(VDP) were responsible for the deadly attacks. The VDP is a paramilitary force established in 2019 to assist the country’s army in the fight against terrorist groups.
Terrorism in Burkina Faso has been spreading rapidly since 2015 in the wake of the ousting of President Blaise Compaore who had ruled the West African nation for 27 years until 2014. The coup mongers killed thousands and displaced millions of Burkinabe people.
In 2019, the country launched the VDP program, allowing civilian volunteers to join Burkina Faso’s military forces to fight against terrorist groups linked to Daesh* and Al-Qaeda* in order to recuperate territories occupied by the militants.
During 2022, Burkina Faso witnessed two military coups within an eight-month period caused by the government’s failure to address ongoing insecurity
in the country. In September 2022, military captain President Ibrahim Traore was sworn in as head of Burkina Faso’s transitional government following a coup against Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who himself came to power in a coup in January. Traore vowed to clean the country from the "terrorist hordes."
* Daesh and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.
