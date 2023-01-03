Top Zelensky Advisor Says Restoring Monarchy ‘Only Way’ to Beat Russia
03:59 GMT 03.01.2023 (Updated: 04:00 GMT 03.01.2023)
Parliament members rise and applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky adresses Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Parliament in Kiev on December 1, 2021.
In remarks evoking a famous fictional fantasy series, Arestovich claimed “a return of the king” is required to defeat the Russian Federation in ongoing hostilities.
One of Ukrainian President Vlodimir Zelensky’s top advisors has raised eyebrows by claiming that Ukraine becoming a monarchy is the “only way” to fully defeat Russia.
In bizarre comments alluding to J. R. R. Tolkien’s fantasy epic, “The Lord of the Rings,” Alexey Arestovich insisted that “if we are in the Lord of the Rings script… a return of the king must happen.”
Is #Ukraine ready for a #monarchy? the only way to kill everything Moscow is to declare a monarchy here. And to say that we are collecting the lands of the Rurikovichs. #Britain has a monarchy, right? Not the worst country in the world, - says #Arestovich advisor to Zelensky pic.twitter.com/io0I8L7coo— Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) January 2, 2023
“Is Ukraine ready for a monarchy?” He asked in an interview Sunday with Ukrainian musician Oleg Skripka.
“And I’ll tell you, if you think rationally, the only way to kill everything that is coming at us from Moscow is to declare a monarchy,” Arestovich concluded.
The advisor did not clarify who envisioned becoming the new crowned head of Ukraine should Zelensky implement his suggestion.
References to fictional fantasy series have littered the Kiev regime’s speeches since Russia began its special military operations in February.
Senior Ukrainian officials almost immediately took to denigrating Russian service members as “orcs,” and in late March Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed Kiev’s militants would “would stand firm” against what he called “Mordor's assaults.”
But Russian-aligned forces have taken the slur in stride, with some even appropriating the dehumanizing language.
One patch worn by soldiers in Donetsk bears the proud retort: “Born an orc, defend Mordor.”
Patch Worn by Soldiers in Donetsk region
Patch Worn by Soldiers in Donetsk region - Translated