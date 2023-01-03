https://sputniknews.com/20230103/top-zelensky-advisor-says-restoring-monarchy-only-way-to-beat-russia--1106000450.html

Top Zelensky Advisor Says Restoring Monarchy ‘Only Way’ to Beat Russia

Top Zelensky Advisor Says Restoring Monarchy ‘Only Way’ to Beat Russia

One of Ukrainian President Vlodimir Zelensky’s top advisors has raised eyebrows by claiming that Ukraine becoming a monarchy is the “only way” to fully defeat Russia.In bizarre comments alluding to J. R. R. Tolkien’s fantasy epic, “The Lord of the Rings,” Alexey Arestovich insisted that “if we are in the Lord of the Rings script… a return of the king must happen.”“Is Ukraine ready for a monarchy?” He asked in an interview Sunday with Ukrainian musician Oleg Skripka.The advisor did not clarify who envisioned becoming the new crowned head of Ukraine should Zelensky implement his suggestion.References to fictional fantasy series have littered the Kiev regime’s speeches since Russia began its special military operations in February.Senior Ukrainian officials almost immediately took to denigrating Russian service members as “orcs,” and in late March Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed Kiev’s militants would “would stand firm” against what he called “Mordor's assaults.”But Russian-aligned forces have taken the slur in stride, with some even appropriating the dehumanizing language.One patch worn by soldiers in Donetsk bears the proud retort: “Born an orc, defend Mordor.”

