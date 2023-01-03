International
https://sputniknews.com/20230103/terrorists-carry-out-two-attacks-on-syrias-idlib-zone-in-past-day-says-defense-ministry-1106021253.html
Terrorists Carry Out Two Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone in Past Day, Says Defense Ministry
Terrorists Carry Out Two Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone in Past Day, Says Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg... 03.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-03T23:49+0000
2023-01-03T23:49+0000
jabhat al nusra
russian defense ministry
russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102273/15/1022731597_0:76:2000:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_29c1a047d56a75b275cf2dd8b621fcf2.jpg
"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in Idlib province," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said. The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102273/15/1022731597_148:0:1852:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_e1af59110d4a60f5cf51bcf57c6950cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jabhat al nusra, russian defense ministry, russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation
jabhat al nusra, russian defense ministry, russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation

Terrorists Carry Out Two Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone in Past Day, Says Defense Ministry

23:49 GMT 03.01.2023
© AP Photo / Edlib News Network ENNRebels from al-Qaida-affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra, also known as the Nusra Front, wave their brigade flag, as they step on the top of a Syrian air force helicopter.
Rebels from al-Qaida-affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra, also known as the Nusra Front, wave their brigade flag, as they step on the top of a Syrian air force helicopter. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2023
© AP Photo / Edlib News Network ENN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in Idlib province," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.
Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала