https://sputniknews.com/20230103/terrorists-carry-out-two-attacks-on-syrias-idlib-zone-in-past-day-says-defense-ministry-1106021253.html

Terrorists Carry Out Two Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone in Past Day, Says Defense Ministry

Terrorists Carry Out Two Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone in Past Day, Says Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg... 03.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-03T23:49+0000

2023-01-03T23:49+0000

2023-01-03T23:49+0000

jabhat al nusra

russian defense ministry

russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102273/15/1022731597_0:76:2000:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_29c1a047d56a75b275cf2dd8b621fcf2.jpg

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in Idlib province," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said. The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jabhat al nusra, russian defense ministry, russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation