https://sputniknews.com/20230103/russias-car-production-expected-to-increase-by-30-in-2023--1106005061.html
Russia's Car Production Expected to Increase by 30% in 2023
Russia's Car Production Expected to Increase by 30% in 2023
The car production in Russia is expected to increase by over 30% in 2023, reaching 800,000 cars compared to 600,000 produced over the past year
2023-01-03T08:44+0000
2023-01-03T08:44+0000
2023-01-03T08:44+0000
russia
russia
car production
denis manturov
sales
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107208/47/1072084704_0:102:1601:1002_1920x0_80_0_0_d522e772fd36363e0b6db9c99971f5df.jpg
The minister also noted that the number of car sales in Russia would also likely to increase by around 25% from 800,000 in 2022 to 1 million this year. The minister added that the situation in the Russian car market would be more clear than in 2022, with most of foreign carmakers expected to finally decide whether they leave or stay in Russia.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107208/47/1072084704_64:0:1535:1103_1920x0_80_0_0_445734098a11365d6f189da82986090c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
increase of car production in russia, car market in russia, car sales in russia
increase of car production in russia, car market in russia, car sales in russia
Russia's Car Production Expected to Increase by 30% in 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The car production in Russia is expected to increase by over 30% in 2023, reaching 800,000 cars compared to 600,000 produced over the past year, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.
"We should reach the level of car production of at least 800,000. Last year, it was a bit over 600,000 cars," Manturov told Russian media.
The minister
also noted that the number of car sales in Russia would also likely to increase by around 25% from 800,000 in 2022 to 1 million this year.
"We believe that there will be 800,000 cars produced [in Russia] and considering the market growth and its recovery due to mechanisms of parallel imports, it [the number of car sales] will amount to some 1 million," Manturov stated.
The minister added that the situation in the Russian car market
would be more clear than in 2022, with most of foreign carmakers expected to finally decide whether they leave or stay in Russia.