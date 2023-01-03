https://sputniknews.com/20230103/russias-car-production-expected-to-increase-by-30-in-2023--1106005061.html

Russia's Car Production Expected to Increase by 30% in 2023

Russia's Car Production Expected to Increase by 30% in 2023

The car production in Russia is expected to increase by over 30% in 2023, reaching 800,000 cars compared to 600,000 produced over the past year

2023-01-03T08:44+0000

2023-01-03T08:44+0000

2023-01-03T08:44+0000

russia

russia

car production

denis manturov

sales

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107208/47/1072084704_0:102:1601:1002_1920x0_80_0_0_d522e772fd36363e0b6db9c99971f5df.jpg

The minister also noted that the number of car sales in Russia would also likely to increase by around 25% from 800,000 in 2022 to 1 million this year. The minister added that the situation in the Russian car market would be more clear than in 2022, with most of foreign carmakers expected to finally decide whether they leave or stay in Russia.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

increase of car production in russia, car market in russia, car sales in russia