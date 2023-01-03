https://sputniknews.com/20230103/rcmp-teenager-arrested-for-threats-against-us-and-chinese-embassies-canadas-parliament-1106016433.html
RCMP: Teenager Arrested for Threats Against US and Chinese Embassies, Canada’s Parliament
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 19-year-old individual has been arrested for threatening via Twitter the US and Chinese embassies in Canada as well as the country’s Parliament and Defense Department, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Tuesday.
"A 19-year-old has been arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), for posting numerous threats on Twitter," the RCMP said in a statement.
The INSET was made aware of death and terrorism-related threats directed at the diplomatic missions and federal institutions, on November 8th, 2022, the statement said.
The individual has been identified as Daniel Houde of Ottawa and released on conditions, the statement said.
Houde is charged with terrorist hoax, knowingly uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm to a person and knowingly uttering a threat to burn, destroy and damage property, the statement added.
Houde will appear before Ottawa’s Provincial Court on January 18, according to the statement.