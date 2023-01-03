https://sputniknews.com/20230103/rcmp-teenager-arrested-for-threats-against-us-and-chinese-embassies-canadas-parliament-1106016433.html

RCMP: Teenager Arrested for Threats Against US and Chinese Embassies, Canada’s Parliament

RCMP: Teenager Arrested for Threats Against US and Chinese Embassies, Canada’s Parliament

A 19-year-old individual has been arrested for threatening the US and Chinese embassies in Canada as well as the country’s Parliament and Defense Department.

2023-01-03T17:49+0000

2023-01-03T17:49+0000

2023-01-03T17:49+0000

americas

canada

arrest

threats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082249672_0:283:2731:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_eb72008c71bef1607b80f2a8e96622b4.jpg

"A 19-year-old has been arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), for posting numerous threats on Twitter," the RCMP said in a statement. The INSET was made aware of death and terrorism-related threats directed at the diplomatic missions and federal institutions, on November 8th, 2022, the statement said. The individual has been identified as Daniel Houde of Ottawa and released on conditions, the statement said. Houde is charged with terrorist hoax, knowingly uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm to a person and knowingly uttering a threat to burn, destroy and damage property, the statement added. Houde will appear before Ottawa’s Provincial Court on January 18, according to the statement.

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

teenager arrested, threats to us and chinese embassies, us embassy in canada, chinese embassy in canada, twitter threats