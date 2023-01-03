https://sputniknews.com/20230103/pelosi-ending-speakership-may-herald-change-of-guard-among-house-democrats-experts-say-1106002298.html

Pelosi Ending Speakership May Herald Change of Guard Among House Democrats, Experts Say

Nancy Pelosi's departure as the leader of the House Democrats may signal a reshuffle within the ranks of Democrat congresspeople with younger members getting a spot in limelight

The 118th Congress meets on January 3, 2023, with Democrats holding the Senate and Republicans holding the House as a result of the mid-term election in November. Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy is poised to succeed Pelosi in a leadership vote on the first day of the new Congress, even though he has faced opposition from several colleagues who could compromise his bid, due to the party’s slim majority in the lower chamber. Meanwhile, in late November, Democratic members of the US House of Representatives elected Congressman Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the lower chamber during the new Congress. While Pelosi decided to cede leadership, she will continue to represent San Francisco in the lower house. Pelosi's career as a lawmaker spans 35 years, during which she became the first woman elected to serve as the speaker of the United States House of Representatives in 2007, a position she would retake in 2019. During her time as the leader of House Democrats, she spearheaded the passage of the Affordable Care Act (also known as "Obamacare"), impeached then-President Donald Trump not once but twice and visited Taiwan in 2022 despite protests from the Chinese government. While her advocacy of progress made her admired by one half of the country and loathed by the other, few question her successes as the House speaker. At the same time, some take a more jaundiced view of Pelosi, seeing her as a consummate Washington insider and machine politician par excellence who owes her successes to the country's political system. Nevertheless, Pelosi's knack for insider politics came in handy in an era of growing polarization, where she often had to fight on two fronts: against republicans across the aisle as well as with more radical elements within her own party, such as the infamous "Squad" — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. Despite that, Pelosi managed to achieve an impressive level of party unity. At the same time, her departure as a speaker may signify the end of one age and the beginning of another. Preston, for his part, thinks that there is unlikely to be a change in House Democrats' legislative politics under new leadership.

