Parts of US Face Significant Winter Storm on Tuesday & Wednesday

Parts of US Face Significant Winter Storm on Tuesday & Wednesday

A big part of the United States will face a significant winter storm with heavy snow, ice and thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy snow and freezing rain are expected over parts of the northern plains, the upper Mississippi valley and the upper Great Lakes, the advisory said. Additional storms with heavy snow and rain may occur in the Western parts of the country starting Wednesday into next week, and such conditions could lead to additional flooding threats, according to the advisory.

