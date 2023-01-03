Jordan’s Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Temple Mount Visit
AMMAN (Sputnik) - The Jordanian Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Amir Weissbrod on Tuesday to protest against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount.
Earlier in the day, the media reported that Ben Gvir visited Temple Mount for the first time since the elections in November 2022. According to media reports, the visit was agreed upon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A row of Arab countries and Palestine strongly condemned the minister's visit.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli Ambassador in Amman to the ministry to protest against the actions of the Israeli Minister of National Security this morning. The Israeli Ambassador was given a note of protest, which he must convey to his government," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also urged Israel to "refrain from any measures that would damage the sanctity of holy sites and put an end to attempts to change the historical and legal status quo."