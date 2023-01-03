International
Jordan's Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Temple Mount Visit
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Temple Mount Visit
AMMAN (Sputnik) - The Jordanian Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Amir Weissbrod on Tuesday to protest against Israeli National Security Minister
Earlier in the day, the media reported that Ben Gvir visited Temple Mount for the first time since the elections in November 2022. According to media reports, the visit was agreed upon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A row of Arab countries and Palestine strongly condemned the minister's visit. The ministry also urged Israel to "refrain from any measures that would damage the sanctity of holy sites and put an end to attempts to change the historical and legal status quo."
israel, jordan, itamar ben-gvir
israel, jordan, itamar ben-gvir

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Temple Mount Visit

19:39 GMT 03.01.2023
the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen in Jerusalem's Old City.
In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2013 file photo, the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen in Jerusalem's Old City. 2014 was supposed to be a record-breaking year for tourist visits to Israel. But all that changed when this summer’s 50-day war between Israel and Hamas prompted jittery travelers to cancel trips en masse. Merchants in Jerusalem’s Old City say the feel the sting. The area’s cobblestone streets are typically chock full of tourists visiting the holy sites within the storied walls. But they've been eerily empty over the summer. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2023
© AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
International
India
Africa
AMMAN (Sputnik) - The Jordanian Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Amir Weissbrod on Tuesday to protest against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount.
Earlier in the day, the media reported that Ben Gvir visited Temple Mount for the first time since the elections in November 2022. According to media reports, the visit was agreed upon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A row of Arab countries and Palestine strongly condemned the minister's visit.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli Ambassador in Amman to the ministry to protest against the actions of the Israeli Minister of National Security this morning. The Israeli Ambassador was given a note of protest, which he must convey to his government," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also urged Israel to "refrain from any measures that would damage the sanctity of holy sites and put an end to attempts to change the historical and legal status quo."
