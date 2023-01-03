https://sputniknews.com/20230103/japanese-authorities-ready-to-fork-out-7k-for-citizens-to-leave-tokyo-1106002988.html

Japanese Authorities Ready to Fork Out $7k For Citizens to... Leave Tokyo

Japanese Authorities Ready to Fork Out $7k For Citizens to... Leave Tokyo

Japanese government data that were released last year showed that in 2021, the country recorded its lowest number of births in more than a century.

2023-01-03T07:47+0000

2023-01-03T07:47+0000

2023-01-03T07:47+0000

world

japan

tokyo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106002587_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9416859ad19713648117a675f83bf103.jpg

Japan mulls increasing financial support to households in order to lure them into moving away from the capital Tokyo to tackle depopulation in other areas of the country, Japanese media have reported.Eligible families in the Tokyo metropolitan area will reportedly be able to receive one million yen ($7,700) per child as of the fiscal year 2023 if they move to a disadvantaged local area. Right now, the sum stands at 300,000 yen ($2,300).The new proposal also stipulates that a household with two children will receive 3 million yen ($23,000) in support if they leave the Tokyo area.The proposal is in sync with the Japanese government’s policy of attracting people to regional areas, a political line that has been pursued since 2019.In 2021, Japan recorded its largest-ever natural population decline amid a fall in births, according to government data released last year.There were 811,604 births and 1,439,809 deaths in Japan in 2021, which means that the population plummeted by 628,205, the biggest natural decline since relevant research emerged in Japan’s health ministry back in 1899.The fertility rate — the average number of children a woman has in her lifetime — decreased for the sixth year in a row, to 1.3, in the country, according to Japanese media outlets.

https://sputniknews.com/20160821/japan-aging-population-prospects-1044483706.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

japanese government data, problem of depopulation in japan, japanese government’s policy of attracting people to regional areas