International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230103/egypt-to-purchase-12-new-ch-47f-helicopters-deliveries-to-start-in-2026---boeing-1106016833.html
Egypt to Purchase 12 New CH-47F Helicopters, Deliveries to Start in 2026 - Boeing
Egypt to Purchase 12 New CH-47F Helicopters, Deliveries to Start in 2026 - Boeing
The Egyptian military is purchasing 12 new CH-47F Chinooks multi-mission helicopters to modernize its Air Force.
2023-01-03T17:58+0000
2023-01-03T17:58+0000
military
egypt
boeing
ch-47 chinook
north africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083122499_0:198:2937:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_49e5b5b586b69b0158d1b11bf6595500.jpg
"The US Army has awarded Boeing a contract to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinooks for the Egyptian Air Force. With this $426 million foreign military sale, Egypt will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model, and benefit from its advanced multi-mission capabilities," Boeing said in a news release. The contract will allow Egypt to enhance its capabilities while Boeing will maintain its strong partnership with the Egyptian Air Force, the release added. Delivery of the helicopters is anticipated to begin in 2026, according to the release.
egypt
north africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083122499_104:0:2833:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5ac87d1ec1b4efe105a3d48255541a86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
12 new ch-47f chinooks, multi-mission helicopters, boeing sells choppers to egypt, us military contract, egyptian military to buy chinooks
12 new ch-47f chinooks, multi-mission helicopters, boeing sells choppers to egypt, us military contract, egyptian military to buy chinooks

Egypt to Purchase 12 New CH-47F Helicopters, Deliveries to Start in 2026 - Boeing

17:58 GMT 03.01.2023
© AP Photo / Sgt. Justin UpdegraffThis June 10, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps shows an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter provides security from above while CH-47 Chinooks drop off supplies to U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan.
This June 10, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps shows an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter provides security from above while CH-47 Chinooks drop off supplies to U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2023
© AP Photo / Sgt. Justin Updegraff
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Egyptian military is purchasing 12 new CH-47F Chinooks multi-mission helicopters to modernize its Air Force, Boeing said on Tuesday.
"The US Army has awarded Boeing a contract to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinooks for the Egyptian Air Force. With this $426 million foreign military sale, Egypt will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model, and benefit from its advanced multi-mission capabilities," Boeing said in a news release.
The contract will allow Egypt to enhance its capabilities while Boeing will maintain its strong partnership with the Egyptian Air Force, the release added.
Delivery of the helicopters is anticipated to begin in 2026, according to the release.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала