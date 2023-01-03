https://sputniknews.com/20230103/egypt-to-purchase-12-new-ch-47f-helicopters-deliveries-to-start-in-2026---boeing-1106016833.html

Egypt to Purchase 12 New CH-47F Helicopters, Deliveries to Start in 2026 - Boeing

Egypt to Purchase 12 New CH-47F Helicopters, Deliveries to Start in 2026 - Boeing

The Egyptian military is purchasing 12 new CH-47F Chinooks multi-mission helicopters to modernize its Air Force.

2023-01-03T17:58+0000

2023-01-03T17:58+0000

2023-01-03T17:58+0000

military

egypt

boeing

ch-47 chinook

north africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083122499_0:198:2937:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_49e5b5b586b69b0158d1b11bf6595500.jpg

"The US Army has awarded Boeing a contract to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinooks for the Egyptian Air Force. With this $426 million foreign military sale, Egypt will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model, and benefit from its advanced multi-mission capabilities," Boeing said in a news release. The contract will allow Egypt to enhance its capabilities while Boeing will maintain its strong partnership with the Egyptian Air Force, the release added. Delivery of the helicopters is anticipated to begin in 2026, according to the release.

egypt

north africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

12 new ch-47f chinooks, multi-mission helicopters, boeing sells choppers to egypt, us military contract, egyptian military to buy chinooks