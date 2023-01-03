https://sputniknews.com/20230103/canada-saw-historic-number-of-immigrants-in-2022-1106017102.html

Canada Saw Historic Number of Immigrants in 2022

Canada Saw Historic Number of Immigrants in 2022

Canada welcomed a historic number of immigrants in 2022 and marked more than 431,645 new permanent residents, the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said on Tuesday.

"Newcomers enrich our communities, and contribute to our economy by working, creating jobs and supporting local businesses. Recognizing their value, the government of Canada planned to welcome 431,645 new permanent residents in 2022," the IRCC said in a statement. IRCC Minister Sean Fraser said the targeted number of immigrants was achieved and also broke the 2021 record. The IRCC processed more than 5.2 million applications for permanent residency, temporary residency and citizenship - double the number from 2021, the statement said. The IRCC said in the statement that it plans to continue welcoming new historic numbers of immigrants and has allocated more resources to improve its operations. Almost 100% of Canada’s labor growth comes from immigration while 75% of the country’s demographics are dependent on newcomers to the country. The Canadian authorities said they estimate a third of the country’s population will be made up of immigrants by 2036.

