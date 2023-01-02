UK to Create $90 Mln Fund to Develop Nuclear Fuel Capacity to Substitute Russian Imports

International
Fuel prices in the UK rose sharply in the end of the summer, creating a risk supply chain disruptions. The situation was aggravated by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the number of truck drivers, including fuel tankers, has decreased.
