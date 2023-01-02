https://sputniknews.com/20230102/uk-to-create-90-mln-fund-to-develop-nuclear-fuel-capacity-to-substitute-russian-imports-1105994316.html

UK to Create $90 Mln Fund to Develop Nuclear Fuel Capacity to Substitute Russian Imports

UK to Create $90 Mln Fund to Develop Nuclear Fuel Capacity to Substitute Russian Imports

The government of the United Kingdom said on Monday that it would create a $90-million fund to develop nuclear fuel capacity, including conversion of recycled uranium, as an alternative to the fuel imported from Russia.

According to the government, the fund will aim at creating additional fuel production capabilities and developing advanced technologies in this field, including conversion for freshly mined and reprocessed uranium. Conversion of recycled uranium is currently not available outside Russia, the government added. The UK also plans to allocate part of the funding to stimulate "resilient nuclear fuel market," supporting new jobs and attracting qualified specialists in the area of nuclear energy.

