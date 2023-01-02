https://sputniknews.com/20230102/turkey-launches-work-on-gas-hub-project-proposed-by-russia---energy-minister-1105998438.html

Turkey Launches Work on Gas Hub Project Proposed by Russia - Energy Minister

Turkey Launches Work on Gas Hub Project Proposed by Russia - Energy Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey has started work on the gas hub project proposed by Russia, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday. 02.01.2023, Sputnik International

"We intend to take advantage of this project, there are opportunities and terminals for this," Donmez said in an interview with TVnet. According to the minister, Ankara has already started concrete work. He noted that over time the interest of European countries in the project could increase. On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the idea during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant energy authorities in both countries to study in detail the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey. On December 23, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Gazprom started working with its Turkish counterparts and other potential partners in the gas hub project. He said the final decision on creating a gas hub in Turkey could be made in 2023.

