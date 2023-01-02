https://sputniknews.com/20230102/suspect-in-machete-attack-on-new-york-police-wanted-to-join-taliban-reports-say-1105987412.html
Suspect in Machete Attack on New York Police Wanted to Join Taliban, Reports Say
A suspect in a machete attack on police officers in New York wanted to join the Taliban.
Last week, New York city police said that Trevor Bickford attacked the police with machete near Times Square on the New Year's Eve injuring three officers. The perpetrator was arrested after getting shot in the shoulder.According to the media, the 19-year old man carried a diary where he expressed his wish to join the Taliban and "die as a martyr." The suspect is in custody and remains under police guard at a hospital where he is treated for a gunshot wound.*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorism
Last week, New York city police said that Trevor Bickford attacked the police with machete
near Times Square on the New Year's Eve injuring three officers. The perpetrator was arrested after getting shot in the shoulder.
According to the media, the 19-year old man carried a diary where he expressed his wish to join the Taliban
and "die as a martyr."
The suspect is in custody and remains under police guard at a hospital where he is treated for a gunshot wound.
*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorism