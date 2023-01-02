https://sputniknews.com/20230102/polish-prime-minister-expressed-indignation-over-celebration-of-banderas-birthday-1105998306.html

Polish Prime Minister Expressed Indignation Over Celebration of Bandera's Birthday

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed his outrage on Monday to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal over the celebration of... 02.01.2023, Sputnik International

On January 1, the Ukrainian authorities held a series of events on the occasion of Bandera's birthday. The issue of massacres of Poles in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia in 1943-1945 is one of the most difficult issues in relations between Poland and Ukraine. The massacres were carried out by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), the military arm of the Bandera's faction of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (both organizations banned in Russia). In 2016, the lower house of the Polish parliament adopted a resolution recognizing July 11 as the national day of remembrance for the victims of the genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists against the inhabitants of the Second Polish Republic. Ukrainian officials consider these events to be the consequences of the war between the Polish Home Army and the UPA, in which the civilian population of the region also took part. The Ukrainian side estimates its losses at 10,000-20,000 people. The Ukrainian parliament also adopted a statement condemning the decision of the Polish parliament to recognize the Volhynia massacre as genocide. Ukrainian lawmakers believe that this decision "endangered the political and diplomatic developments of the two countries."

